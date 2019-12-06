A new survey of 247 UK companies has revealed that the bakery chain Greggs, home to the vegan sausage roll, comes out on top as Britain’s most admired in the restaurant and pubs sector.

The survey looks into 25 sectors and was judged on 13 criteria. Other sector winners include Unilever, Tesco, Diageo and Next.

Based on 29 years of longitudinal data, the survey is one the longest-running and best-established corporate reputation studies in the UK, Britain’s Most Admired Companies from Echo Research. Providing the nation’s top boardrooms with powerful evidence and benchmarking on their reputation, the study is based on C-suite peer and sector analyst feedback on who’s ahead, who’s leading, who’s slipping and what matters.

The survey also looked into how Brexit is impacting UK PLC like never before and continues to keep leaders watchful and poised for change. As one of our Most Admired CEOs said, “the clear resolution for Brexit and the ability to retain and attract staff, including from abroad” remain the main challenges for Britain’s businesses to lead and be competitive.

Published this week in Management Today, this year’s study acknowledges British success in innovation, transformational leadership and diversity to deliver success.