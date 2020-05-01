The group has been set up in response to the increasing numbers of talent across digital, marketing, creative, comms and PR roles being released or furloughed. Volunteer-run, the group is aimed to help connect those who are seeking work to provide practical peer support to share information, events and roles.

Guild was launched in 2018 by CEO and Founder and simplyadvisory board member Ashley Friedein. The company’s mission is to be the messaging and collaboration app of choice for professionals around the world. Guild is a messaging platform for professional groups, networks and communities. A safe space to communicate, connect and collaborate.