Half of UK workers say poor workplace tech is bad for their health

According to new research, up to two-thirds of senior decision makers in the UK say poor workplace tech is having a detrimental effect on work:life balance, mental health and financial wellbeing.

The survey also found that 30 percent of workers, including more than a third of senior decision makers, believe their technology and digital skills are holding them back at work.

More than 1000 workers in a range of roles from senior decision makers to support staff and temporary workers, took part in the research to help UK employers better understand the issues workplace tech creates for their staff, and educate them on what they should change to help ease workers’ biggest workplace worries in a bid to improve employee engagement, which is one of the fastest developing growth strategies for UK businesses.

CEO of HIVE360 David McCormack, who commissioned the research, explains: “Growing numbers of staff are looking beyond financial gain from an employer, and we know that more and more people are actively looking for a positive work:life experience. How much employees are engaged with the business and their employer plays a significant role in their overall health and wellbeing. If employers offered actual tangible support on issues such as mental and physical health as well as financial wellbeing, the impacts on employee productivity levels and the overall performance of the business would increase significantly.

“Access to information and support about finances and pensions, and to resources that help maintain good mental health, is key to happier, healthier and more engaged employees. Our survey found that a quarter of UK workers have no idea what their pension is worth, with the same number saying they would welcome more help and guidance from their employer to access information about their workplace pension.”

He adds: “Our survey confirms that workers want an accessible technology platform to see things like salary, benefits and pension information. It found that around 36% of women and 33% of men use their mobile phone for managing their finances, with 12% of men and 16% of women also using their mobiles to keep track of their fitness and activity. To enable better employee engagement, it is vital that technology is easy to use and provides information staff want on the platforms and devices they use every day. The vast majority of UK workers have a mobile phone, and it makes sense to utilise this technology and put the tools employees say they need in the palm of their hand.

“An engaged and happy workforce can transform a business. The positive link between engaged employees and improved productivity is proven and well documented, with figures putting increased productivity at between 20 and 25 percent* when a workforce says it is engaged with the business. Engaged employees boost productivity by 18 percent and profitability by 12 percent.”

As well as performance and productivity, employee engagement can accelerate business growth and has a positive impact on levels of absenteeism, staff retention and innovation, client and customer service, and on employee purpose and their communication of their employer brand.