If you need to turn that Town Hall, Management Conference or Staff Event into a virtual gathering then this is the workshop for you.

Join simply’s 90 minute virtual training workshop where we will provide a deep dive into how to create a successful virtual event.

More than 30% of organisations have yet to deliver a digital town hall, conference or training event but with covid-19 restrictions, it’s the only viable route to connecting with employees.

With our 15 year heritage in internal and digital communications, simplycommunicate is uniquely placed to unlock your switch to digital events.​

simplycommunicate are not theorists – we’ve got practical experience of delivering digital live events to large audiences.​

In May 2020, we broadcast simplyIC to 550 communications professionals from more than 30 countries in a best-in-class event. We’ll share our learnings.:

How to choose the platform that is right for your organisation

How to prepare speakers and visual supprt (it’s not like a webinar!)

How to ensure interaction with your delegates

How to use video elements, gamification and panels

What Microsoft’s Live Event platform can do and how to plan for it

How to ensure streaming work without a hitch

How to onboard staff to the event, track activity and archive and make available recordings

​Trainers

Jonathan Phillips, Head of simplyconsulting:

Following his highly popular webinar series on MSTeams, Jonathan has been studying and using MS Live Events and will be sharing his knowledge and top tips on how to get the most oout of the one-to-many comms platform.

Marc Wright, simplycommunicate:

Marc chaired our virtual event simplyIC live that replaced our normal conference with just a 6 week leadtime. In the event the conference outperformed all the success criteria. Marc will show examples and take you behind the scenes n the planning and production process. He will also explore orther platforms – in particular Zapnito and Zoom.

Sarah Platt, Kinura:

At the heart of any virtual confertence is the streaming machine. How you select the right combination is a key decision Sarah will explore. She will also answer your questions about pre-production, graphics and video inserts.

FOR SIMPLYNETWORK MEMBERS: Please email stew.donovan@simply-communicate.com to receive your access code for your free ticket.