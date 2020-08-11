The use of video has surged in popularity over the last few years – both from employees and consumers. Research suggests as many as 66% of consumers prefer watching video content to reading about a product and 81% of businesses use video for internal marketing.

It’s no surprise then that this trend is reflected internally.

As younger generations enter the workplace and our consumer behaviours continue to shift, video is largely considered one of the most powerful means in which to communicate business messages and connect leaders to teams. In fact, 48% of all employees consider video the most engaging form of communication and since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, this number is likely to rise higher.

For leaders, how they make an impression on an audience is greater when they can be seen. Opinions are formed based on 55% of what an audience sees, 38% is what they hear and, just 5% is content.

Stories well told with video engage audiences and build trust like nothing else. They fight screen fatigue caused by endless video calls and bring your business purpose to life with authentic human narratives. In addition, there has been a notable increase in the use of video by business leaders over the course of 2020 as they seek to deliver often difficult communication messages to teams across the globe.

In this simplycommunicate guide, we share our learnings and tips – drawn from our experience of producing hundreds of hours’ worth of video – as well as the lessons we’ve heard from members of the simplycommunity.

We cover:

Benefits of producing leader videos

Top tips

Tools to help

