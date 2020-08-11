Research also show businesses will need to look for in-demand office spaces not at HQ.

New workplace data has shown that 59 percent of employers are currently looking for office spaces outside of the main HQ and the bedroom as hybrid working continues to evolve.

Furthermore, 86 percent of employees also said they would like to continue working remotely at least once a week.

The research comes from Hubble, which offers solutions and advice for businesses looking at both remote and office working through flexible office search and access globally to on-demand work spaces.

The research also provided other significant insights, such as 37.5 percent of businesses are currently looking for shared office, while 46.1 percent are currently looking for on-demand meeting rooms.

Searching trends for on demand spaces in London tend to be areas that suit a worker’s commute, while the most popular on-demand (Pass) office space days for employees to choose working in an office space are Tuesday (19 percent), Wednesday (24 percent) and Thursday (31 percent).

From enquiries on the Hubble website, 76 percent of all office space enquires are for hybrid options of some sort, showing that individuals and businesses are looking for multiple working environments for – whether that is at home, in what Hubble describe as Pass (a third space/shared office space), or at the main company headquarters.

This comes after other recent research from XpertHR shows that 97 percent of organisations are preparing for some kind of hybrid working, while from those surveyed only 32 percent of employees will spend most of their time in the office moving forward.