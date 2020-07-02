Sarah Harrison is announced as President, IABC UK&I

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) is a non-profit network of more than 14,000 global communication practitioners.

Sarah Harrison, the founder of Futurum Group, has been confirmed as President for the 2020-2021 board.

Former president Howard Krais, said via Twitter: “stepping into the role of past president of IABC UK&I after two great years as president. Excited to see where where new president {Sarah Harrison} will take the chapter.”

The 2020-2021 board

  • Laura Desert, President-elect
  • Howard Krais, Past President
  • Georgia Eather, Treasurer
  • Georgia Halston, Board member
  • Emma Hanley, Board member
  • Mike Poundsford, Board member
  • Rachel Tolhurst, Board member
  • Victoria Silverman, Board member
  • Annette O’Herlihy, Board member
  • Simon Monger, Board member
  • Una O’Sullivan, Board member
  • Rachael Pearson, Board member
  • Diana Boca, Board member

Congratulations to all those who have been appointed! IABC has been a constant support for simply and been active at our events. We wish them all the best.

For more information on IABC UK&I, visit their website here: https://iabcemena.com/uk/

