The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) is a non-profit network of more than 14,000 global communication practitioners.

Sarah Harrison, the founder of Futurum Group, has been confirmed as President for the 2020-2021 board.

Former president Howard Krais, said via Twitter: “stepping into the role of past president of IABC UK&I after two great years as president. Excited to see where where new president {Sarah Harrison} will take the chapter.”

The 2020-2021 board

Laura Desert, President-elect

Howard Krais, Past President

Georgia Eather, Treasurer

Georgia Halston, Board member

Emma Hanley, Board member

Mike Poundsford, Board member

Rachel Tolhurst, Board member

Victoria Silverman, Board member

Annette O’Herlihy, Board member

Simon Monger, Board member

Una O’Sullivan, Board member

Rachael Pearson, Board member

Diana Boca, Board member

Congratulations to all those who have been appointed! IABC has been a constant support for simply and been active at our events. We wish them all the best.

For more information on IABC UK&I, visit their website here: https://iabcemena.com/uk/