In a new report published by the global firm, IDC shares key predictions that will impact CIOs and IT professionals
International Data Corporation (IDC) this week revealed IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Digital Transformation 2021 Predictions According to the new report, despite a global pandemic, direct digital transformation (DX) investment is still growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% from 2020 to 2023 and is expected to approach $6.8 trillion as companies build on existing strategies and investments, becoming digital-at-scale future enterprises.
The predictions from the IDC FutureScape for Worldwide Digital Transformation are:
- Prediction 1:Accelerated DX Investments Create Economic Gravity. The economy remains on course to its digital destiny with 65% of global GDP digitalised by 2022 and will drive over $6.8 trillion of direct DX investments from 2020 to 2023.
- Prediction 2:Digital Organisation Structures and Roadmaps Mature. By 2023, 75% of organisations will have comprehensive digital transformation (DX) implementation roadmaps, up from 27% today, resulting in true transformation across all facets of business and society.
- Prediction 3:Digital Management Systems Mature. By 2023, 60% of leaders in G2000 organisations will have shifted their management orientation from processes to outcomes, establishing more agile, innovative, and empathetic operating models.
- Prediction 4:The Rise of the Digital Platform and Extended Ecosystems. By 2025, driven by volatile global conditions, 75% of business leaders will leverage digital platforms and ecosystem capabilities to adapt their value chains to new markets, industries, and ecosystems.
- Prediction 5:A Digital First Approach. While “digital-first” prevails in every experience, 60% of enterprises will invest heavily in digitalising employee experience in 2021, transforming the relationship between employers and employees.
- Prediction 6:Business Model Reinvention. By 2021, at least 30% of organisations will accelerate innovation to support business and operating model reinvention, fast-tracking transformation programs to future-proof their businesses.
- Prediction 7: Sustainability and DX. By 2022, most companies will realise greater value by combining digital and sustainability, giving rise to digitally-driven and sustainably enabled projects as the de-facto standard.
- Prediction 8:Digitally Native Cultures. To thrive in digital supremacy economy, 50% of enterprises will implement the organisational culture optimized for DX in 2025, based on customer-centric and data-driven.
- Prediction 9:Accelerating Digital Experiences. By 2022, 70% of all organisations will have accelerated use of digital technologies, transforming existing business processes to drive customer engagement, employee productivity, and business resiliency.
- Prediction 10: Business Innovation Platforms. By 2023, 60% of G2000 companies will build their own business innovation platform to support innovation and growth in the new normal.
Shawn Fitzgerald, research director, Worldwide Digital Transformation Strategies said: “Organisations with new digital business models at their core that are successfully executing their enterprise-wide strategies on digital platforms are well-positioned for continued success in the digital platform economy. Our 2021 digital transformation predictions represent areas of notable opportunity to differentiate your own digital transformation strategic efforts.”
THE AUTHOR
simplycommunicate
Connecting passionate people with transformative technology for better business results.
What we’re talking about…
Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Analysis & Metrics
Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Culture & Engagement
Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Project Management
Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Diversity & Inclusion
Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Strategy & Leadership
Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Channels
Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Content
Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technology & Platforms
Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technologies of the future
What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.
Browse >>