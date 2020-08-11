The predictions from the IDC FutureScape for Worldwide Digital Transformation are:

Prediction 1: Accelerated DX Investments Create Economic Gravity . The economy remains on course to its digital destiny with 65% of global GDP digitalised by 2022 and will drive over $6.8 trillion of direct DX investments from 2020 to 2023.

Prediction 2: Digital Organisation Structures and Roadmaps Mature. By 2023, 75% of organisations will have comprehensive digital transformation (DX) implementation roadmaps, up from 27% today, resulting in true transformation across all facets of business and society.

Prediction 3: Digital Management Systems Mature. By 2023, 60% of leaders in G2000 organisations will have shifted their management orientation from processes to outcomes, establishing more agile, innovative, and empathetic operating models.

Prediction 4: The Rise of the Digital Platform and Extended Ecosystems. By 2025, driven by volatile global conditions, 75% of business leaders will leverage digital platforms and ecosystem capabilities to adapt their value chains to new markets, industries, and ecosystems.

Prediction 5: A Digital First Approach. While "digital-first" prevails in every experience, 60% of enterprises will invest heavily in digitalising employee experience in 2021, transforming the relationship between employers and employees.

Prediction 6: Business Model Reinvention. By 2021, at least 30% of organisations will accelerate innovation to support business and operating model reinvention, fast-tracking transformation programs to future-proof their businesses.

Prediction 7: Sustainability and DX. By 2022, most companies will realise greater value by combining digital and sustainability, giving rise to digitally-driven and sustainably enabled projects as the de-facto standard.

Prediction 8: Digitally Native Cultures. To thrive in digital supremacy economy, 50% of enterprises will implement the organisational culture optimized for DX in 2025, based on customer-centric and data-driven.

Prediction 9: Accelerating Digital Experiences. By 2022, 70% of all organisations will have accelerated use of digital technologies, transforming existing business processes to drive customer engagement, employee productivity, and business resiliency.

Prediction 10: Business Innovation Platforms. By 2023, 60% of G2000 companies will build their own business innovation platform to support innovation and growth in the new normal.

Shawn Fitzgerald, research director, Worldwide Digital Transformation Strategies said: “Organisations with new digital business models at their core that are successfully executing their enterprise-wide strategies on digital platforms are well-positioned for continued success in the digital platform economy. Our 2021 digital transformation predictions represent areas of notable opportunity to differentiate your own digital transformation strategic efforts.”