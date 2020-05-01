Since the global pandemic, countries around the world have been creating and using new technology to help minimize the risk of infection in our daily lives. From tracing apps, check-in systems and even drones, the way we interact and move around is constantly being explored.

Those with smartphones are able to download the recommended technology to keep safe and plan their travels, but those without are facing alarming issues.

In India, contact-tracing mobile app Aerogya setu is mandatory for travel, whether that’s by land or sea or heading back to the office. For those without the digital luxury, vulnerable and marginalised populations can suffer.

Malvavika Jayaram, executive director of the Digital Asia Hub think tank said: “When tools that are supposedly enabling exclude those without the right devices, the same technology that opens doors for some, closes them for others, and can serve as a barrier, not a leveller.” “This raises the risk of the digital divide turning into a new sort of ‘privacy divide.”

“Those with new smartphones can stay safe, remain social, and return to a semblance of normal life. Those with feature phones will be barred from spaces and activities or be unduly surveilled in order to participate in society.”

In eastern Ukraine, if you do not own a smartphone, the government is denying any entry into the country. “People have had to camp out, in some cases overnight, in the middle of an active military conflict, just because they didn’t have a smartphone to download an app. This highly invasive app is clearly putting people … further in harm’s way,” said Laura Mills, a researcher at the advocacy group.

With workplaces opening and international travel slowly resuming, immunity passports may be the next tech to cause a stir. The passports are designed to collect testing data to allow people to share their immunity from Covid with their employers, or even an airline. Estonia has already started to test this, with the UK, USA, and other countries in Europe looking to follow suit.

The World Health Organisation has published a report detailing their scepticism of the passports by commenting that antibodies in a previously infected person do not guarantee immunity.

This comment hasn’t seemed to have phased the tech industry.

UK-based tech firm VST Enterprises created a digital health passport called covi-pass and has shipped it to countries and governments around the world.

A German tech, IDnow is also on board with the passport idea and said they are in talks with the UK government on immunity passports. In Indonesia, an immunity or vaccination certificate is being looked into as a possible solution.

The majority of us may have missed out on our summer holidays this year, but with an immunity passport, we may just be able to make the next one.