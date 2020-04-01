The importance of language has never been more important as the majority of people are now working from home in all manner of makeshift offices. Here we discuss why clarity, consistency and specificity of communication is essential at all times and potentially a matter of life and death in times of crisis.

In a press conference last week, the deputy chief medical officer made two statements with two fundamentally dangerous mistakes.

Q: Should boyfriends and girlfriends living in different homes see each other?



Harries says the government is asking people to stay in their household because the infection risk within a household is much the same.

She says ideally the two partners should stay in their own households.

She also added that “We want people to stay apart, primarily”

“Those two words – ideally, primarily – have just killed people. They were throw-away words, almost pauses in sentences, but they’re careless and will cause harm,” says Jonathan Phillips, Head of Consulting at simply-communicate.

Now, we are not for one moment having a pop at the incredible work our deputy chief medical officer and her colleagues are doing – they are doing an astonishing job in the face of an unprecedented crisis – but it does demonstrate that close attention to the clarity of language and the precise words we use are incredibly important.

Clarity, consistency and specificity of communication

Lisa Shaddick, MD of Indaba agrees, saying, “Clarity of communication is essential at the best of times, but today, with nearly the entire nation’s workforce decamped to often hastily set up home offices, it is more vital than ever. Teams who are used to face to face brainstorms, bouncing ideas off colleagues sitting next to them, and receiving verbal instructions and feedback, now have to navigate a new norm for communications channels.”

This shift towards more text chats, emails and video means clarity, consistency and specificity of language has never been more important.

As the managing director of a 16-strong communications consultancy that moved out of its Marylebone office in 2009 to become a virtual business, Lisa is acutely aware of how vital clear and specific communication is. She explains, “We have the added complexity that for 60% of the team, English is not their first language, and with English as our company’s lingua franca, we have to be even more rigorous with our internal communication to ensure first-class accuracy, accountability and productivity.

“Within a geographically remote team, leaders and managers can no longer simply pull a team into a conference room to brief them. The communications channels have changed; so too must our language. Content for internal comms is king: briefing and instructions that are clear, concise and specific ensure your audience knows exactly what you want.”

Loose phraseology, unspecified actions and vague directions, even poor grammar – (remember Lynne Truss’s excellent book Eats, Shoots and Leaves?) – can all have unintended consequences, particularly when people fill in the gaps for themselves and make incorrect assumptions. Is this action for me, or for you? Are we looking at the last quarter or just the previous month? Was that double negative intentional? What’s the deadline?

Emojis are important

Simply-communicate also heard from Nick Davies, a leading UK Psychotherapist & Hypnotherapist who specialises in stress and anxiety. He’s a regular commentator on mental health issues and passionate about the role of effective communication. “Without so much face to face contact and greater reliance on technology, it is worth reminding ourselves why it is so important to think carefully about the language we use.

“In the 1960s Professor Albert Mehrabian’s research provided the basis for the widely quoted and often misused statistics for the effectiveness of communicating feelings and attitudes. It illustrates the point of how careful we need to be with texting information to each other.

7% of message pertaining to feelings and attitudes is in the words that are spoken.

38% of message pertaining to feelings and attitudes is paralinguistic (the way that the words are said).

55% of message pertaining to feelings and attitudes is in facial expression.

So, if you are purely texting or emailing someone about feelings or attitudes, you lose 93% of your potential ability to communicate. No wonder so many people fall out over emails or text messages!”

Nick gave us some sensible tips for texting and using chat apps. It seems that emojis have a justifiable place in our corporate correspondence as well as on social media. Who knew?

Use emojis – especially if you’re communicating sensitive information or feelings to add emotion to the words.

Always reread – Read over your text before you send it.

Ask someone you trust – If you’re worried ask for the opinions of another.

Chunk it down – Break your communication down into chunks and send several messages rather than dumping everything on them in one go, as they may not have the time to read it.

Assume the Worst – If you assume your recipient is in a bad mood and doesn’t have a lot of time to read your communication, you’re likely to stick to the point and message more kindly.

Maybe it’s OK if I just this once….

Lisa again, “Some management styles encourage conversational internal communication, but this often verbose and vague approach can create a hot bed of confusion. Clear internal communication ensures accountability – people immediately understand what they need to do and by when – and is also a boost to productivity – there isn’t wasted time going back to clarify things, or worse, people spending time doing something that you didn’t ask for.”

We have seen this time and again with the Government briefings on COVID-19 with literally thousands of questions every day being asked about the same thing: for some people, the directions and instructions are ambiguous; just not clear enough, not concise enough and not specific enough.

For most of us, the instructions we have seem very straightforward at first glance: Take this example from the Gov.uk website FAQs around Coronavirus.

Q. Can I see my friends?

We must all stay away from each other to stop spreading the virus, and that means you should not be meeting friends unless you live in the same household. Instead, you could keep in touch with your friends using phone or video calls.

And there we are again: two little throw-away words – plenty enough to plant a seed of doubt in any teenagers’ mind! Plenty enough for a ‘…just this once won’t make a difference; after all, I have no symptoms.’

This rather more conversational style of communicating is comfortable, non-threatening: very British. Very nudge. But, as the mother of teenagers I would have liked this Q&A to read as follows:

Can I see my friends?

No. We must all stay away from each other to stop spreading the virus. This means you can not see friends unless you live in the same household. Instead, keep in touch with your friends using phone or video calls.

Lisa sums up with some great tips: