The gradual easing of lockdown means that many job functions are returning to the workplace after a long period of time away. Offices are preparing to reopen their doors, whilst many fear that a second lockdown could take place. Many of us are dealing with significant change.
Marc Wright, simply’s founder, joined Matt McCourty at Interact to talk about change communications.
During the conversation, he draws on over two decades of experience to share tips and advice you can take away to use within your organisation.
Find out why it’s important to understand why language plays an important role during change and why it’s important for internal communicators to give advice to leadership.
Watch the interview in full here.
