Over the last few months, we’ve been gathering data from over 500 communicators, the majority of which are communication specialists, but all of whom are invested in digital workplace communications.

Here we share some insights and bust a few myths based on what we’ve heard.

Myth 1. Everyone else has an all singing, all dancing digital workplace

Wrong. Our research suggests that just over half (53%) have something in place that’s working for them leaving a sizeable minority of 47% either unsure of their next digital steps (33%) or actively looking at introducing a new digital platform now (14%).

While many have introduced new platforms in haste, many more are still assessing what their needs are based on what the future of the business might look like.

Myth 2. Despite the push to get people into the workplace, the vast majority plan to return ‘at some point’ in 2020

From a survey we ran, just 6% have returned to the workplace with the rest having no plans in place to return until some point in 2021.

Furthermore, we’re also seeing a lot of evidence from our internal comms and HR community to suggest that the average number of days people will be physically in the office, will be between 1.5 and 2 days per week. Down from 4-5 days per week they were working before Covid-19.

Myth 3. Not having the right technology and tools is the biggest challenge currently facing internal communicators

We did uncover some references to technology challenges – mostly around stability, and the difficulty of implementing anything new with budget cuts going on – but overwhelmingly, the biggest challenges facing the communications community right now are all around the broad topic of employee engagement. Some of the specific challenges include:

Health and safety challenges around using public transport to go into the office

How to deliver useful and accurate information and not overload nor overwhelm people

How to get the right messages through when things are moving so fast

How to manage mixed and geographically varying messages and health guidance

Based on our data and from conversations we have had with fellow communicators, here are 8 top learnings:

Visibility and unification of leaders is important

Job security is an increasing concern. Balancing BAU and change messaging is an increasing challenge

Make sure you have two-way communication and some easy way for gathering feedback and questions

Adaptability, flexibility and agility are essential along with the ability and authority to make quick decisions

Businesses can respond and transform very rapidly if they need to

It’s ok to be human and people respect their leaders for this

There is a clear need for a good digital platform

Prepare for the immediate road ahead. Big plans we had this year may have gone out of the window. Keep focused on the now with an eye on the future.

We know from talking to many of our community, following the initial scramble to get organised, things have settled into a rhythm in terms of the daily updates and working routines. But there is still a desire for more sharing of ideas, best practice examples and a deeper understanding of how various technologies can be best used to inform, reassure and engage in times of crisis and beyond.

