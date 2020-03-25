simply communicate presents regular online training courses and materials to the Internal Communications industry.

On 1st April, our dedicated team of IC professionals share their expertise and knowledge on MS teams, a product that is being deployed across organisations with speed due to the current situation.

This training is hands on and is designed specifically for Internal Communications Managers.

In this 90 minute workshop, we will cover:

What is Teams?​

The Teams Tour: What, why, how, when​

Teams Hacks​

Tips and tricks to getting the best out of Teams​

The Big Questions​

Ensuring a sustainable and successful Teams rollout​

Shareable collateral​

Screen tips, FAQs, Key Messaging, Manager’s FAQ

By joining our course, you can also gain exclusive access to our training group which is home to all our training materials and upcoming events. We also deliver these courses inside your organisation and can tailor them to your needs. Contact Jonathan Phillips for more information.

Get your tickets here.

simplynetwork members go FREE! To claim your free ticket or for discount rates on group bookings, please email Stew Donovan.