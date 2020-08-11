New to change communication? Want to support your team with the basics? We’ve put together this simplyresource to support our simplycommunity members

Leading and managing change is hard. Generally, people resist change, and getting them to change requires that you create dissatisfaction with the status quo, articulate a clear vision of the future, explain how you’ll get from here to there, and then inspire them to believe and follow you.

Seasoned change leaders know that you must consider both people and process throughout the change for it to be successful. And it’s well recognised that applying ‘soft’ skills, to people, communications and engagement is the hardest part of effective change management.

The purpose of this template is to provide you with a basic understanding of some of the tools and approaches to leading and managing change. You might want to use some of the templates, or use some of the content to share with your own teams. This resource is by no means exhaustive, but hopefully will help you start to plan for effective change communication.

simplycommunity members can access this resource here. Not a member? Contact Myles to find out how to join us.