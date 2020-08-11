This move will further enable Ipsos to develop its Employee Relationship Management capabilities.

Ipsos, which employs over 18,000 people in over 90 countries, provides data-driven insights into the actions of consumers, customers, and employees (among other groups) based on observational capabilities, social media monitoring, and surveys.

Karian and Box is a York-based business founded in 2006, focusing on improving the experience of employees at a given organisation also through data-driven observations in order to improve the workplace experience. The business has over 100 employees and has grown year-on-year since the company’s inception. Karian and Box has a wide range of partners, including BP, Tesco, Barclays, and GloxoSmithKline.

📢Ipsos just announced the acquisition of Karian and Box, a leading specialist in #EmployeeResearch and experience that helps #companies take data-driven action to improve their culture and experience. 🤝We are happy to welcome Karian and Box and its 100+ employees! pic.twitter.com/FSPR8LW6YZ — Ipsos (@Ipsos) October 27, 2021

The acquisition helps further Ipsos’s ambitions to provide critical insights for businesses and boost their research and advisory offer in workplace culture, change management, and other areas, particularly as the pandemic has altered the way so many people work and engage. These insights are increasingly becoming more critical. Ipsos already has similar operations in other countries, including France and Germany.

Ghassan Karian, CEO and Founder of Karian and Box, says: “We are thrilled to join Ipsos, with whom we share both a fundamental commitment to making data actionable so that it can drive client decision-making, and a focus on innovation. As part of Ipsos we can build on 15 years of growth to become an even stronger employee research and advisory partner for our clients.”

Didier Truchot, Founder and Chairman of Ipsos, commented: “We welcome Karian and Box. The challenges facing leaders today are complex and multi-faceted and it’s never been more important to give employees a voice at work. Their market-leading approach, advanced analytics and validated approach to measuring culture will further reinforce our offer to clients at a time when it’s most needed.”