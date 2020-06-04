Is IC a barrier to corporate agility?

At simply IC live 2020 Sir Martin Sorrell said that in his view ‘Internal Communications teams are a barrier to the speed of organisational response.’ This ruffled some feathers and was hotly debated during the event. Since then, we have heard from many others on this topic and thought it worth sharing some of their views from both sides of the argument.

Kieran Young Head of Communications and Engagement at Arriva Bus (UK) thinks that the point of view depends on what the IC function’s focus is. “If it’s focused on empowerment, infrastructure and growing leadership capability then I’d argue it accelerates corporate agility. If its focus is control, censorship and policing the internal brand then it may well slow down the conversation.” This notion was developed by comments from Shan Chatoo Group Head of Corporate Communications at OCS Group who suggested, “There could be a variety of reasons Sir Martin has this opinion. Perhaps his experience of IC is the ‘control’ function that Kieran describes above, or perhaps there was a lack of trust or relationship between the organisation and the function which led to an overtly heavy sign off process. Or maybe Sir Martin hasn’t experienced how IC can bring a voice to every employee by introducing the right channel set for the organisation, a brand and a tone of voice that is developed from the ground up and processes that enable and not disable, as well as a team that manages stakeholder expectations from the outset.”

And this leads into something that Andrew Hasselden has written about before where he examines the tug of war between different aspects of an internal communications role. In this blog he discusses the different imperatives of employee engagement related comms – what he calls the think and feel stuff – versus the operational day to day and change comms which are all about know and do.

I spoke to Richard Gera, a digital communications consultant who said, “Provocative questions are good to ask and of course, in some cases, IC teams are not optimised to help their organisation achieve its goals. In my experience the contribution of the IC team is recognised and valued if they are doing their job well. The converse is also true. I believe in part this comes down to whether or not the purpose of Internal Communications is well articulated and understood within your organisation. Clarity is the key and this is becoming even more important as IT, IC and HR need to work together to create the best digital experience and make the best use of technology demanded by a modern business and its employees. Agility is certainly lost when roles are not abundantly clear or if IC teams are failing to modernise.”

Richard Gera

Jenni Field is no stranger to simplycommunicate and the wider IC profession as president of CIPR and a key influencer in our field.

In her view – and building on Richard’s point – it is process that gets in the way. It’s the need for control that creates barriers. “There is a worry about saying the wrong things and needing control internally which holds up the agility and pace for internal comms teams. If this can be addressed then it removes the thinking around barriers. That said, we need to listen to this and not jump to the defensive. Explore what they mean by barrier and what is making them feel that way. Then we can adapt and fix the issues. I have experienced a difference in understanding urgency between internal and external comms teams but I suspect that has been blown out the water in light of recent events. Internal comms cannot be done by committee – clear RASCI, efficient ways of working and pace are all needed.”

Picking up on Jenni’s point about the alignment of internal and external comms, Eliza May Austin, CEO & Founder of That Security Company had something to add, “I absolutely do believe that internal comms teams can be a hindrance on effective business communications. It can especially be evidenced in the event of a cyber-attack. Speed and precision are of utmost importance during a crisis and I’ve known internal comms teams send out information provided by security teams days after an event. Internal communications is actually incredibly important during a cyber-attack or data breach, but it can often be ill aligned and ill equipped to deal with these scenarios. My advice to counteract this? Rope your comms team in to your Incident Response plan, include them in the training scenarios and purple-team testing exercises.”

In terms of process that got a bad rap, it is the issue of sign off that causes a lot of the pain. Layers of red tape, and endless complexity will certainly slow things down. For Carly Murray, an internal communications director, “It’s painful where there’s sign-off by committee – if you’re a trusted IC function, you can move fast and we do – it’s a key strength of any IC professional.”

Perhaps trust – or rather the lack of it – is the root cause of over bureaucratic sign off procedures and a loss of pace. We had a passionate response from Estelle Hitchon, Director of Partnerships and Engagement at Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust. Her thoughts summed up the views of many who joined the discussion.

Estelle Hitchon

“Trust in comms is earned not given. Laborious sign off is a sign generally of limited trust or of an organisation where there is no Board level Comms Director. That speaks volumes about organisational culture. A CEO who is comms attuned and prepared to take your advice is also important. Back to trust then.

“In the current pandemic, getting info out to, and listening to, and acting on, the concerns of a dispersed workforce have been critical. You can’t do that without being on top of the issue, being agile in your thinking and accelerate to try and foresee and prepare for likely issues, being prepared to take measured risk, using new or different platforms and having a damn good team. Oh. And don’t let perfect be the enemy of good!

“All of those seeds are sown not in the throes of a national emergency, but by delivering day in and day out, challenging rather than accepting established thinking and gaining credibility through your own, and your team’s, contribution to business objectives.

“Be an advocate of agile by being agile. Don’t finesse things to death.”

Andrew Blotky, a communications and culture leader from California agrees that done well internal communications is about clarity and empathy and anytime it starts to feel like an impediment something else is not working. “It’s too easy to blame it on communications when it’s almost always about an underlying issue.” he says.

From a CIO perspective we heard that, “Internal Comms is a vital part of speedy communication. They must be given freedom to lead and they must also be given the freedom to teach others to communicate effectively on behalf of their areas of responsibility. They also must have effective and easy to use tools to make the Internal Comms process efficient in reaching everyone with the same message.” Hear hear!

This last observation raises a great point – surely the professional future of IC lies in our ability to build communication capability and skill across our entire businesses – supporting and equipping them to have the right conversations, to tell great stories and engage their teams.

Lisa Pantelli, head of content and community at simplycommunicate said: Sir Martin Sorrell undoubtedly ruffled a few feathers with this quote. It’s easy, and understandable, to get defensive when we hear such criticism but it should also serve as a reminder for us to be aware of these perceptions and to respond by demonstrating our true capabilities. We know what the internal communications community is capable of.