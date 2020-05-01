Is tech ethics on your radar? Here’s why it should be.

“Technology, and in particular AI, is changing the human experience,” says Fiona McEvoy. “Much of it – most of it, even – is for good, but it is worth spending a little time dwelling on why it is important to acknowledge the risks too.”

The current COVID-19 situation has heightened awareness around the impact of technologies on our everyday lives and it is worth considering the trade-off between delivering data-driven convenience and privacy, especially with many more of us working from home for the foreseeable future.

In Lenovo’s latest Think Human report, the company states, “technology will always be considered an inhibitor, as much as an enabler, if human impact isn’t placed front and centre,” and this sentence really resonates with me.

Here at simplycommunicate, we are passionate about technology, and more specifically, how it can improve the employee experience and business outcomes. What became clear during Fiona’s workshop is that, as communicators, we must advocate for the ethical and responsible use of AI in our organisations.

Richard Gera, until recently Digital Communications Director at GSK and now a consultant said, “All tech comes with the ability to capture data and there are many good reasons for wanting to understand how the technology is being used, how it is impacting business outcomes and not least, to prove ROI! But the level of analytics and insight is growing exponentially and with it a detailed understanding of individual users’ preferences and habits. There is no doubt in my mind that the more detailed the information we have access to, the more rigorous our own checks and balances need to be to ensure that we are not only operating within the correct legal and regulatory frameworks, but that our practices are ethical, moral and – critically – aligned with our company values.

