Is tech ethics on your radar? Here’s why it should be.
During a fascinating event with tech ethics evangelist and writer, Fiona McEvoy, it became apparent that if we’re not yet thinking about tech ethics in comms – it’s time to do so! With the pace of tech change, plus the boom in remote working and introduction of new tech, are employers getting access to more than we (or they!) think? What do we need to keep in mind from an IC perspective?
THE AUTHOR
simplycommunicate
Connecting passionate people with transformative technology for better business results.
“Technology, and in particular AI, is changing the human experience,” says Fiona McEvoy. “Much of it – most of it, even – is for good, but it is worth spending a little time dwelling on why it is important to acknowledge the risks too.”
The current COVID-19 situation has heightened awareness around the impact of technologies on our everyday lives and it is worth considering the trade-off between delivering data-driven convenience and privacy, especially with many more of us working from home for the foreseeable future.
In Lenovo’s latest Think Human report, the company states, “technology will always be considered an inhibitor, as much as an enabler, if human impact isn’t placed front and centre,” and this sentence really resonates with me.
Here at simplycommunicate, we are passionate about technology, and more specifically, how it can improve the employee experience and business outcomes. What became clear during Fiona’s workshop is that, as communicators, we must advocate for the ethical and responsible use of AI in our organisations.
Richard Gera, until recently Digital Communications Director at GSK and now a consultant said, “All tech comes with the ability to capture data and there are many good reasons for wanting to understand how the technology is being used, how it is impacting business outcomes and not least, to prove ROI! But the level of analytics and insight is growing exponentially and with it a detailed understanding of individual users’ preferences and habits. There is no doubt in my mind that the more detailed the information we have access to, the more rigorous our own checks and balances need to be to ensure that we are not only operating within the correct legal and regulatory frameworks, but that our practices are ethical, moral and – critically – aligned with our company values.
The full version of this article is available to simplycommunity members. Join here today.
What we’re talking about…
Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Analysis & Metrics
Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Culture & Engagement
Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Project Management
Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Diversity & Inclusion
Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Strategy & Leadership
Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Channels
Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Content
Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technology & Platforms
Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technologies of the future
What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.
Browse >>
Get access
Want to read this content? Find out about becoming a member of our comminity for IC professionals, leaders and I.T specialists
If you are seeking information to support you with communication strategies within your organisation then take it further than our online resources. Find out how our team of experts can join with your to discover solutions, develop ideas and deliver change.