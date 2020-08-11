Jim Larrison, Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder of Dynamic Signal, is our latest Tech Titan. He shares his thoughts on the importance of UX, business acceleration during the pandemic and how internal comms are using the platform to measure success.

You started off developing a product to amplify external influencers for marketing purposes but then you swiftly took a different direction with Dynamic Signal. Why was that?

The idea for Dynamic Signal came from a trend in the market where marketers and brands wanted to build relationships with influencers. We wanted to build a platform that allowed marketers to engage with their influencers through technology and create scale. We realised quickly that the business wasn’t about getting influencers, it was about bringing their employees in and for them to become advocates, and that turned into a great business.

We signed a bunch of big B2B companies and tech players such as Oracle and IBM. That business could only be so big, because only so many employees would share content about their employers. So, we built this technology that allowed for us to communicate with the employees and share content and information that was useful for them. It’s been an amazing journey and evolution of our business. Ultimately, we’re in a great spot because there’s a real acceleration in the category.

Who do you sell to? What is your first way into an organisation?

If you had asked me that two years ago, I would have said that the primary person we were selling into was either the Chief Communication Officer or the CMO. What I’ve seen in the last 18 months is the person driving this is the CEO because what keeps them up at night is thinking about their workforce.

A CEO is really thinking about their employees, how they can drive engagement and productivity and how they recruit the right employees, because that’s the biggest investment most of these companies are making. When we’re in a deal and starting to look at all the different players in the space, we need to include the senior folks in the room such as the CTO and CIO, because they have a big influence on this investment now.

Let’s talk about the process. You talk a lot about UX and personalisation for all the different systems. How do you configure and how do you do your research?

That’s why it costs us hundreds of millions of dollars to build the technology because it’s pretty complicated behind the scenes. There’s a lot of configuration that’s done to fit into U.S. Steel versus Purina, for example, because they operate differently. We have customers that all have different ecosystems and types of employees. Oracle has a totally different workforce than UPS. That’s where we spend a lot of time in the sales process, working with them to understand their business goals and objectives and the value drivers that they’re trying to achieve, measuring those and defining them.

