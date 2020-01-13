Jonathan and Lisa join simply full-time

simply communicate , Europe’s leading community for internal communications and digital transformation bolsters Executive Leadership Team with two senior hires

London, 14th January 2020: simplycommunicate, Europe’s leading community of internal comms professionals, has expanded its senior leadership team with two additions. Jonathan Phillips joins as Head of Consultancy and Lisa Pantelli joins as Head of Content and Community. Both will become equity partners in the business.

Celebrating its 15th year, simplycommunicate helps organisations improve their workplace communications by connecting people and technology. Both appointments have been made to support the company’s expansion as more organisations seek to address their digital communications challenges.

Jonathan Phillips is a global expert on workplace technology and communication. With 20 years’ blue-chip experience in intranet, internet, social media, social enterprise and other digital communication technologies, he is a regular keynote speaker and contributor to the digital community. A former Head of Digital Communications at Coca-Cola Enterprises Europe, he is a communication advisor to the UK Government, Chair of the Alumni Association of the University of Bristol and an experienced non-exec director. Jonathan will be responsible for managing simplycommunicate’s growing consultancy team and client portfolio.

Lisa Pantelli is a multiple award-winning internal communications and engagement specialist. Formerly head of the Employee Engagement & Change Management UK & Ireland practice at Weber Shandwick, she has been part of Engage for Success, the CIPR, social integration commission and has successfully run several industry and community networks. Lisa will have responsibility for curating and managing the publishing, events and community teams.

Marc Wright, simplycommunicate’s founder and CEO says:

“Both Jonathan and Lisa have been working with simply for the past couple of years as associates. I am delighted to have them join us fulltime and to have a real stake in the company as we continue to grow.

As a business we thrive by working with, and for, the best in the business. Our readers and members want access to the latest thinking and ideas. I have seen the positive impact both Jonathan and Lisa have had with their and our clients and networks and they are no doubt the perfect fit for simply.”

simplycommunicate grew revenues 65% in 2019 providing members with access to independent editorial and a community network that supports individual and organisational growth. Consultancy clients include HM Treasury, Tetra Pak, Monster Worldwide, Interxion, COTY and the National Trust. Jonathan and Lisa take up their posts from January 2020.