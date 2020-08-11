The simplycommunicate team is utterly thrilled to be welcoming June Sarpong, OBE as our keynote speaker at the simplysummit.

As one of the most recognisable faces of British television, in 2008 she hosted Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday celebrations in front of 30,000 people in London’s Hyde Park. June has also interviewed and introduced some of the world’s biggest names including HRH Prince of Wales, Bill Clinton, Al Gore and George Clooney.

June is the co‐founder of the WIE Network (Women: Inspiration & Enterprise) and the author of three award-winning books; Diversify: Six Degrees of Integration’, The Power of Women and The Power of Privilege.

As the current Director of Creative Diversity at the BBC, June’s work aims to increase representation throughout the company and ensure that the broadcasting giants’ content reflects the public they serve.

