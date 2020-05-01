Laing O’Rourke: A three-phased approach to building a reputation for first-class internal comms and employee engagement post-Covid
Alison Boothby in conversation with Sam Bleazard, Head of Internal Comms at Laing O’Rourke
As Head of Internal Communication at global construction and infrastructure group Laing O’Rourke, Sam Bleazard is part of team with a great story to share. Their work has transformed their digital workplace and is critical to kick-starting the UK economy post COVID. Alison Boothby chatted to him to find out about his approach to employee comms and engagement, while keeping the organisation’s complex and exciting construction projects at the heart of the business during these challenging times.
THE AUTHOR
Alison Boothby, Freelance writer and marketer
Alison has been writing content for over 20 years sharing stories of great workplaces and bringing brands to life through feature articles and case studies. With a focus on employee engagement and internal communications, she is particularly interested in how the use of digital communications impacts human behaviour in the workplace.
As Head of Internal Communication at global construction and infrastructure group Laing O’Rourke, Sam Bleazard is part of team with a great story to share. Their work has transformed their digital workplace and is critical to kick-starting the UK economy post-COVID. Alison Boothby spoke to him to find out about his approach to employee comms and engagement while keeping the organisation’s complex and exciting construction projects at the heart of the business during these challenging times.
Sam had plenty to share – including live CEO and senior leadership broadcasts on pay, flexible/remote working, project updates and the extraordinary efforts of construction workers throughout the crisis. Not to mention completing two hospitals early – one in Wales and one in Liverpool.
“We have never had a more joined-up mix of corporate and operational communications. We have been able to pipe in views direct from our leaders on the ground, as well as keep in touch with furloughed colleagues live. It’s been amazing. There’s a thing about the crisis that can be good for comms people: personally, I have never felt more valued, and never felt the value of IC was higher than just now.
“It helps to appreciate that everyone has faced challenges at this time, whether you are still on the frontline and wearing PPE, nervous about using public transport; or juggling homeworking with homeschooling; or perhaps furloughed and desperate to get back to work. We have tried all along to be very sensitive to the varying challenges when considering our future ways of working. One thing that is clear is that the acceleration of our digital workplace is happening.”
