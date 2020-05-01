A new global research report from tech company Lenovo, has explored the good, the bad and the ugly on working from home, a global shift that’s affected millions due to the pandemic.
According to a report published by Lenovo, 72% confirmed a shift in their work dynamic and they felt more connected and productive.
The report, titled ‘Technology and the Evolving World of Work surveyed workers worldwide. The results found
However, the data also showed the downsides workers were experiencing. From investing in their own tech to complete their jobs whereas their employers did not, to health concerns, with 63% of British workers experiencing headaches and difficulty sleeping among other conditions.
Other downsides reported, were that workers felt less connected personally to their co-workers and an inability to separate work life from home life. IT security was also mentioned, where workers were worried about an increased risk of security breaches.
Exploring specifically how technology was impacting the employees, there seemed to be favourable responses, with respondents feeling more productive and efficient as well as thinking about how tech can help them with work, such as helping them maintain a work-life balance and assisting with multi-tasking.
Respondents cited 5G and AI as technologies that will have a positive impact on them in the next few years.
For the full report, please click here.
