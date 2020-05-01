A new Report from Lenovo aims to bridge the IT/ Internal Communications gap

The man behind the report is Giovanni Di Filippo, the President EMEA of the Lenovo Data Center Group. I spoke to him in lockdown from his home in Switzerland where he explained the report’s genesis:

“We conducted research among 1,000 IT decision makers across UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands. We wanted to know how new technology is impacting people within the workplace. We know that enterprise IT decision makers understand the value new technology can bring to their business, but most are having problems translating those features into frictionless experiences for users.”

Not surprisingly 62% of IT Managers made decisions on new technology thinking about the business needs rather than the needs of the people who would actually have to use it. The most worrying figure is that only 6% of IT Managers in Europe said that the top decider in selecting a piece of software was how user-centric it is.

This may not come as that much of a surprise to you but think about it for a while. Would Zoom ever have been the runaway success it is without its amazing ease of use compared to the old Skype or Webex products?