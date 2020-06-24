Less Words More Action: Are Employers Failing the Black Community?

Watching and hearing the news reports and seeing my own communities – from all backgrounds – respond to this issue just makes me stop and think about how we can try and best understand how we can each play a part in taking a stand.

Since I have taken up the reins as head of content at simply-communicate, expanding the access to different and new opinions and thinkers whilst staying true to our position as digital communications leaders has been a key priority for me – and the rest of the team. We’re by no means there yet, and we’re learning all the time, but if we can play a small role supporting our ENTIRE community to succeed by challenging thinking and encouraging people to actively look for answers, I will feel like we have achieved something.

Over the last couple of months, I’ve been in touch with Ndubuisi Uchea, Co-Founder & Head of Partnerships at Word on the Curb, an organisation which helps to place brands at the heart of youth culture through insight. We’re planning on undertaking a piece of joint research in the coming months (more of that to come) but I was curious as to his view…