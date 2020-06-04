Like most (and we’d hope all!), we have watched the horrific scenes coming out of the US with despair. How, in a world which has enough societal divides, can we can still be in a situation where people are judged by the colour of their skin? I suspect for most of our readers, many of your social channels were awash with black squares for #BlackOutTuesday. But, if we’re being honest with ourselves, so what? Will this really make a difference to a battle which has been going on for over 400 years?

Since I have taken up the reins as head of content at simply-communicate, expanding the access to different and new opinions and thinkers whilst staying true to our position as digital communications leaders has been a key priority for me – and the rest of the team. We’re by no means there yet, and we’re learning all the time, but if we can play a small role supporting our ENTIRE community to succeed by challenging thinking and encouraging people to actively look for answers, I will feel like we have achieved something.

Watching and hearing the news reports and seeing my own communities – from all backgrounds – respond to this issue just makes me stop and think about how we can try and best understand how we can each play a part in taking a stand.

Over the last couple of months, I’ve been in touch with Ndubuisi Uchea, Co-Founder & Head of Partnerships at Word on the Curb, an organisation which helps to place brands at the heart of youth culture through insight. We’re planning on undertaking a piece of joint research in the coming months (more of that to come) but I was curious as to his view.

Ndu said: “There’s a lot that can be done but unfortunately, there’s no quick fix. George Floyd’s death was over a week and a half ago and it’s only in the past couple of days brands have started to take a stand. It feels a little bit like a PR exercise. You just need to look at the misjudged post Pretty Little Thing shared before it was taken down to see how misunderstood this whole issue is. If people really do care, no one should tell them what needs to be done.”

Annique Simpson, a Corporate Communications Specialist, who I have known for a number of years and whom I have watched with admiration rise up the ranks within the communications sector, also shared her views: “In all the teams I have worked in, in all but one, I have been the only black person working with the team – or even the only person from the UK racial minority”.

Annique Simpson

“There’s not a shortage of communications talent in the Black community. If people or businesses say they can’t find it – they’re not looking hard enough. I think the bigger issue is retaining talented Black PR/comms professionals. The workplace can be a hostile place for Black employees – what with negative stereotyping (e.g. Angry Black Woman), hair discrimination and poor career progression opportunities. Sometimes, it’s easier to leave and start again than to stay and battle.”

Both conversations I had with Ndu and Annique left me with a deep sadness how two people who don’t know each other, but both of whom I admire, shared such strikingly parallel views and experiences of what it’s like to work in the workplace if your skin is a different colour.

Both Ndu and Annique believe leaders and communicators need to be careful of the right times to use broad terms such as BAME. “If we’re talking about a lack of black representation within our businesses, let’s talk about it as that – each cultural group within this has their own specific views and issues. Understand what each of these words mean and talk about it. D&I is about education and economics” believes Ndu. Annique agrees with this and said: “BAME slips off the tongue, it’s easy. But it ignores the different experiences of the member groups. If you split out BAME stats in a given business, you’ll often find that Black people are worse off. If businesses are to support Black workers, they need to dig a bit deeper into their data and take targeted action. But are they really ready to do the work? That’s the question.”

Sadly, there is no quick fix to this. Organisations – and the people within them – need to shift from deep within if we’re to make any kind of different during our working lives. Approaches to recruitment need to be broader and smarter. Education needs to happen consistently and at all levels. We need to create environments where people feel comfortable to call out behaviours which are felt to be culturally insensitive, even if it was not intended to be so. And perhaps more importantly, look at the business, talk to people, find out what their experiences are and respond. Uniting communities in and outside of the workplace is far more than a PR stunt, it’s a basic human right.

Want some further reading? This document put together by the team behind justiceforbreonna.org, provides some useful reading to help engage with anti-racism work.

Post by Lisa Pantelli, Head of content at simplycommunicate