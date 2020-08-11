The digital workplace experience has never been so important as businesses look to evolve new ways of working.

No one knows what the office of 2022 is going to look like, but it is clear to everyone that some kind of personalised technology platform is going to be essential. The leading platform providers have all got a boost from Covid, and in some cases (Firstup and Beezy) it has transformed their ownership.

So as the tech companies jostle for your business, simplySUMMIT, and in particular simplyEXP, will showcase businesses at the cutting edge of this technology, providing an Employee Experience Platform (EXP) that is both robust now and stands the test of time in the future. And the space is booming: our platinum sponsor was borne out of a merger, and Beezy, one of our gold sponsors, was acquired just last week by Appspace as businesses look to collaborate and utilise their expertise to provide a single, digitised solution.

The acquisition of Beezy by Appspace was a second example this year of a software provider primarily focused on in-office solutions buying one focused on a digital one, matching Four Winds Interactive’s acquisition of Poppulo earlier in the year, backed by Vista Equity Partners. Like Appspace, Four Winds Interactive is primarily concerned in digital signage and workplace experience. Both these moves signify the importance of an omni-channel offering as hybrid working becomes the norm, linking in-office and virtual requirements as seamlessly as possible.

Our tech sponsors at the simply events mostly focus on designing the tech around us and our needs, offering a personalised service. These businesses are the heroes of today, making sure employees can access information, resources and the things that are critical to their job with ease. Let’s take a look at who will be there:

Platinum Sponsor: Firstup

Firstup are the platinum sponsors of both simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP. Firstup was created this year as a merger between SocialChorus and Dynamic Signal, two of the biggest leaders in the digital employee experience space (DEX). Firstup is designed to automate to save time, optimise with user-level insights, and deliver content to the right channel seamlessly. You can view all your comms channels in one place, with a personalised digital experience.

Who you’ll be hearing from: At simplySUMMIT, Mark Hein, Director of Communications at packaging company Amcor, will discuss the power of an omni-channel approach using Firstup so internal comms hold all the cards.

At simplyEXP, Nicole Alvino, Chief Strategy Officer at Firstup will be joined by Jed Brown, Chief Product Officer. They will explain the Firstup content engine and how it can work for your business, whatever the sector.

Gold sponsor: Beezy

Beezy was in the news for all the right reasons last week when it was announced the business has been acquired by Appspace, which offers a communications and space management platform and is headquartered in Texas, and with some ambitious plans. Get ready for some exclusive content on that soon. They believe the acquisition completes the groundwork to deliver the first unified workplace experience platform where the tech that runs the physical building is unified with the virtual workspace. Beezy’s product focuses on four key pillars: Collaboration, Communication, Knowledge, and Processes. Employees get a more user-friendly experience by offering numerous tools that make collaboration easier, automating processes with intelligent workflows.

Who you’ll be hearing from: At simplyEXP, you’ll be hearing from a Beezy customer, Neil Morgan Head of Digital Workplace Experience at mining giant Glencore. Plus Dave Fletcher about the acquisition and what it means for the DEX space moving forwards.

Gold sponsor: Unily

Unite your enterprise with Unily, described as ‘the employee experience platform that connects, informs, and engages your enterprise’.

With Unily, every employee can receive personalised internal communications on any device and in any language, making it a global player in the DEX market. The single digital experience boosts productivity and offers solutions to find knowledge wherever it’s hosted, as well as seamlessly engaging with frontline workers. Clients include McDonald’s, Canon and Shell, to name just three.

Who you’ll be hearing from: There will be a case study led talk for half an hour on both days from clients who have chosen the Unily product and haven’t looked back.

Gold sponsor: DRPG

Moving away from the world of EXP, global creative communications agency DRPGroup were the first-ever creative agency to receive an International Organisation for Standardisation certificate and are experts in all things comms. If you want something to land and land impressively, DRPG are the team to make that happen. Whether it’s launching an internal comms campaign with Jaguar Landrover, growing social media channels for globally-renowned retailers, offering live demonstrations and training for JCB or creating training events, DRPG has the answer and expertise. The company’s mantra, ‘anything’s possible’, is something they live and breathe every day.

Who you’ll be hearing from: Tommy Moore is DRPGroup’s creative and strategic director around the importance of proper storytelling and shifting the focus back to quality.

Silver sponsors: Oak Engage, Swoop Analytics, and Workvivo

Oak Engage offer an all-in-one cloud-based intranet solution for the workforce of today, creating dedicated working areas for projects, gathering actionable data, and providing instantaneous communication. Clients include the NHS, Five Guys, Aldi and Boohoo.

Swoop Analytics will take the data from Microsoft and Facebook platforms to offer essential behavioural insights and deep collaboration that will help formulate the basis of how you communicate with employees. Listen to Virgin Media/O2 and how they use Swoop at simplyEXP.

Workvivo offers an internal communications platform all in one place, offering a modern intranet with a focus on enabling employees to engage at their own pace to optimise everyone’s schedules. Clients include Amazon, Allied Irish Banks and Telus International.

How can you meet them: Oak Engage, Swoop Analytics and Workvivo will be on hand to talk with you during breaks about why their products could be the solution for you. Furthermore, they will also be involved in the popular roundtables over the two days where you can discuss your particular platform needs.

