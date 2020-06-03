LinkedIn Live Offers Free Live Event Streaming

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, we have seen millions of people across the globe swap their office for their home. It is of no surprise, the surge in the use of video conferencing tools. Virtual events have stepped into the spotlight and are likely to remain for some time to come yet.

LinkedIn has joined the likes of Yammer, by developing their offering of visual content. Now, LinkedIn Pages can host live event, giving organisations the ability to stream video directly from their LinkedIn page. It has been made possible by combining two existing features: LinkedIn Events and LinkedIn Live.

LinkedIn Live has experienced 23 times more comments per post and 6 times more video reactions since the pandemic.

Brands can send direct invites to attendees and target the right audiences by sharing the event to their followers. Currently there is no integration of CMS or paid registration tools, so events are currently free. For more information on LinkedIn virtual events, click here.

Interested in creating your own virtual events?

At simply, we are holding a masterclass on virtual events for those looking to start producing them for their own organisations. In this virtual workshop we will share our learnings from hosting our own, simplyIC Live. We will share insight into key requirements such as finding the right platform, onboarding and speaker preparation. To join this workshop, click here. simplycommunity members go free, please contact Stew Donovan for your code.