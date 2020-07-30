Jonathan Phillips shares another tech update on Microsoft and the exciting changes they have made to Powerpoint.

PowerPoint is getting interactive! And we’re quite excited about this one. Microsoft has announced a few new features to PPT: PowerPoint Live.

PowerPoint Live brings a host of cool new interactive features to the programme including captions, translations, ability to join presentations from any device and a speaker rating option.

Presentation attendees will be able to scroll back through the slides at their leisure and will be able to join via QR code or link.

PowerPoint is widely available now and will be coming to Teams later in the year.

Check out simply’s head of consulting, Jonathan Phillips for the latest in his 60-second tech update series.