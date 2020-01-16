Lloyds to create digital workplace with Microsoft

Lloyds Banking Group has announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft focused on accelerating its digital transformation. As part of the banks commitment to invest £3 billion in technology, the new service will provide a modern digital workplace for all its employees.

Since 2017, Lloyds has been working with Microsoft to build, test and evaluate the scale, security and agility requirements of MMD. Microsoft said that after rolling out the technology across the business, the bank will become its biggest enterprise financial services user in the world.

The MMD package includes Microsoft 365 Enterprise, device leasing and support services, as well as device management.

“We are delighted to support this new agreement with Microsoft, which will not only deliver great support for our colleagues, ensuring that we continue to transform our ways of working, but also help improve operational resilience across the Group,” said Jen Tippin, Group People and Productivity Director at Lloyds Banking Group.

John Chambers, Group Chief Information Officer at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “As part of our digital transformation we’re creating a modern digital workplace and I am really excited about the impact of this new technology. A core principle of Microsoft Managed Desktop is the idea that an evolved approach can give colleagues fantastic experiences on workplace devices that stay current and secure with Microsoft 365. We are confident that prioritising a modern and enjoyable workspace will significantly improve our colleague experience.”

“Becoming a truly digital organisation requires both technical and cultural transformation, which is why we believe close collaboration with our customers to understand their unique challenges and determine the best possible solution is critical,” said Cindy Rose, CEO of Microsoft UK. “Using the Microsoft cloud, employees can have the confidence that they have the best tools at hand to deliver an exceptional customer experience and we look forward to continuing our work to ensure Lloyds Banking Group maintains its position as a truly world-class digital bank.”