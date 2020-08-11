Despite representing 80 percent of the global workforce, and serving as the backbone to essential industries like construction and healthcare, frontline workers frequently lack access to the right technology-enabled insights to make decisions. This gap contributes to problems like employee burnout and turnover, knowledge and productivity loss, safety incidents, team misalignment and more.

LumApps for Frontliners is designed to tackle these challenges head-on at a critical time as companies navigate ongoing concerns around COVID-19. Available today, the app enables enterprises to:

Drive Universal Alignment: Using the app, employees can access work-critical information — from local updates to safety procedures — and organisations can ensure a common culture and remove barriers to top-down and bottom-up communication.

Using the app, employees can access work-critical information — from local updates to safety procedures — and organisations can ensure a common culture and remove barriers to top-down and bottom-up communication. E ngage, Inspire and Partner With Frontline Workers : By putting new power into the pockets of the people who are often the closest to the customer or operations, enterprises can ensure everyone has a voice. Frontline workers can easily surface ideas, report problems, contribute to communities, track progress, celebrate wins and more.

: By putting new power into the pockets of the people who are often the closest to the customer or operations, enterprises can ensure everyone has a voice. Frontline workers can easily surface ideas, report problems, contribute to communities, track progress, celebrate wins and more. Accelerate Digital Transformation: Disconnected and paper-based processes still exist and even predominate among frontline workers. LumApps for Frontliners helps companies automate many of these workflows — including issue requests, safety procedure compliance, onboarding and training, HR or IT inquiries and more — to boost productivity.

Disconnected and paper-based processes still exist and even predominate among frontline workers. LumApps for Frontliners helps companies automate many of these workflows — including issue requests, safety procedure compliance, onboarding and training, HR or IT inquiries and more — to boost productivity. Improve IT Governance: By providing a consumer-grade user experience that will feel familiar to many workers (like real-time chat), enterprises can curtail the use of unsanctioned apps.

These benefits are delivered in a native mobile application (available on Android and iOS) that is built to provide a personalised experience to every employee based on expertise, interests, location and role. App features include 1:1 and group chat, notifications, a daily news stream, document access (i.e. policy and training documents), directories for work applications and people, team communities, workflow tools and more — to ensure everyone has the right information and is working toward a common goal.

While the app is designed specifically for frontline workers, the underlying LumApps platform connects all employees whether they work in the home, office or field. Enterprises that consolidate their digital workplace with LumApps can reduce silos and enable seamless collaboration and communication for all employees across regions and languages.

“Frontline workers might be deskless, but they should definitely not be voiceless. We have more than 27,000 employees globally, and we can’t afford to have any team disconnected,” said Claire Schmauch, Group Organization Development & Communication Director at FM Logistic. “Everyone should be able to join the conversation with ease. We were happy to work with LumApps to shape and test the development of this application, bringing a smooth digital workplace experience to our frontliners.”

“We believe that giving frontline workers the right digital tools for collaboration, knowledge sharing and productivity will become table stakes for top enterprises,” said Sébastien Ricard, CEO and co-founder of LumApps. “We built the app to enable that reality and are thrilled to collaborate with customers to help create more aligned and connected workforces globally.”