simply’s founder Marc Wright, joined Jonathan Gabay on his podcast “Thought and Leaders” and discussed the ever-changing landscape of IC and communications.

In the podcast, Marc shared his experiences from the start of his career when he was creating content for media giants such as the BBC.

During the discussion, Marc and Jonathan talk about how communications is changing and adapting to meet the demanding digital landscape. He shares his thoughts as to why we should review how we communicate, fake news, data and privacy, and how current events have changed the way we work.

To listen to the full podcast, click here.