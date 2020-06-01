Microsoft announces Lists: tracking app in O365

Microsoft have announced the latest app hit the office suite, Microsoft Lists. Lists allows users to track information and prioritise work. The new app is set for release this June.

Microsoft continues to steam ahead with the evolution of its Microsoft 365 suite of products. Recently announced at Microsoft Build, the organisation has revealed one of its latest releases: Microsoft Lists.

Microsoft Lists is an evolution of Microsoft SharePoint Lists and is being given an extreme makeover.

Billed as a competitor to the likes of Trello and Slack. Lists will become a separate Office 365 application which can be accessed via the web as well as within Teams. It is scheduled for release June 2020.

What is Microsoft Lists?

Microsoft Lists is a Microsoft 365 app that helps you track information and organise work. Its key features will offer:

· To Do: A personal, light-weight task management tool for individuals

· Planner: Team task management

· Tasks: Task management for the team within Teams

Functions include:

· Create a new list or embed an existing list directly in a Teams channel

· Templates

· Customisable views

· Conditional formatting