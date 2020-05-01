Jonathan Phillips shares more Microsoft updates, this week looking at lists.

Microsoft lists is a brand new application coming to Microsoft M365 this summer.

Microsoft lists help to track information and organise work. Choose from one of 8 templates and upload directly from excel or scratch. You can also integrate with Microsoft Teams too.

How does this work with Microsoft planner? How is it relevant to communication teams? Find out by listening to the latest 60-second simplyTechupdate from our head of consulting, Jonathan Phillips.

Are you new to Microsoft 365? Or are you thinking about rolling it out with your business? We can help. With over 15 years of experience at the front of the digital workplace, we provide a host of support including training, analysis, benchmarking, and consultancy.

Get in touch today for a no-obligation, FREE 30-minute consultation with one of our experts. Find out more by visiting our site here or get in touch with Stew Donovan for more information.