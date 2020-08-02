Global technology giant Microsoft is pressing ahead in their mission to acquire social media app, TikTok.
On Friday, President Trump announced he would take action ‘as soon as possible’ to ban TikTok.
This announcement from the President comes in light of reports that Microsoft is in advanced negotiations to buy the US operations of China-owned video app, TikTok.
TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance currently has 80-million weekly users. The suggestion of a ban comes at a time where there are increasing political tensions between Trump’s administration and the Chinese government, especially surrounding software security.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been in direct contact with Trump to discuss the proposed acquisition. In a recent blog on their site, the firm details their plans to complete the transaction by 15th September 2020 and how they will ensure American data is protected. This includes a full security review of the app.
Thee article states: “Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury.
Microsoft would ensure that all private data of TikTok’s American users is transferred to and remains in the United States. To the extent that any such data is currently stored or backed-up outside the United States, Microsoft would ensure that this data is deleted from servers outside the country after it is transferred”.
