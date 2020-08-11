Following user backlash, Microsoft has announced it will be scrapping individual usernames in the tool
In light of the backlash over Microsoft’s Productivity Score tool last week, today the firm has announced changes in response to concerns over user privacy.
Microsoft has announced it is removing individual usernames from the tool. Microsoft 365 Corporate Vice President Jared Spataro wrote in his blog post:
During preview, we added a feature that showed end-user names and associated actions over a 28-day period. In response to feedback over the last week, we’re removing that feature entirely. Going forward, the communications, meetings, content collaboration, teamwork, and mobility measures in Productivity Score will only aggregate data at the organization level-providing a clear measure of organization-level adoption of key features. No one in the organization will be able to use Productivity Score to access data about how an individual user is using apps and services in Microsoft 365.
Three measures in Productivity Score — Microsoft 365 App health, network connectivity and endpoint analytics — don’t include usernames, Spataro noted. They instead rely on “device-level identifiers.
Microsoft has an AI ethics team and a companywide committee that aims ensure its products adhere to its principles of responsible AI, including transparency and privacy.
For those who are concerned with the rise of employee surveillance tools in the workplace, this is good news. However, research suggests use of tools which do monitor employee productivity are on the increase.
