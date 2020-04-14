Microsoft Teams increase screen participant limit

Microsoft teams have upped their limit of how many people you can view on screen at a time on their meetings, from 4 to 9 participants. This welcomed development will take place at the end of April and Microsoft have said they hope to further increase the limit in the future.

There’s more good news for Teams users this month as the product’s custom background feature is set to make it’s debut this week, adding some fun and perhaps a temporary change of virtual scenery from the same four walls we are currently looking at. Multi-chat window support will also join the list of things to look forward to coming soon to teams. These new changes are timely and needed due to the increasing number of people working from home in the recent months and Teams surge in daily users from over 20 million last year, to now 44 million.

It seems that more visibility on screen has been a key feature users have been waiting for, with some taking to Microsoft’s tech message boards to express their frustration at not being able to see more of their chat participants, most notably, a teacher who wanted to see more than her 4 students that were active in her online teaching session. She remarked that this feature was already a Zoom functionality.

However, with Zoom facing concerns over privacy and security, teams have been able to shuffle into the spotlight and one big advantage is the software being compliant with FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act).

New to Microsoft teams or want to know more about what the product can offer you? Join us for our weekly MS teams training! Click here for more information and to book your place.