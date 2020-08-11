Announced at Ignite, March 2021, Learning, Connections, Insights and Topics to be made available for free

Today at Microsoft Ignite, the firm confirmed that Microsoft Viva will be made available for free to all Microsoft 365 Enterprise users.

Announced early February 2021, Viva has been designed to unify the employee experience across four key areas: engagement, wellbeing, learning and knowledge; all based within the tech powerhouse which is Microsoft Teams.

This announcement has significant implications for the digital workplace sector – from both an enterprise and vendor perspective.

Microsoft has confirmed:

Viva Connections will be free to M365 users: As we anticipated, Microsoft has confirmed that Viva Connections will be made available to all existing Microsoft 365 users, as part of their license package . This will be rolled out from March 2021

Viva Insights will be introduced from April 2021 . Accessible via the Microsoft Teams home tab, Insights gives individuals, managers, and leaders personalised and actionable privacy-protected insights that help everyone in an organisation thrive

Viva Topics is available now. Viva uses AI to empower people with knowledge in the apps they use every day, automatically organi s ing content and expertise across your systems and teams to create topics with built-in security, compliance and workflow

V i va Learning will enter public preview April 2021 : Learning is a portal for learning materials, bringing your licensed LMS materials to Teams. Learning in the course of work.

Jonathan Phillips simply’s head of consulting says: “For existing SharePoint Online users, this is a huge UX upgrade; and an opportunity to bring really strong digital workplace capabilities to what has been Microsoft’s runaway success, Microsoft Teams”.

For those with a focus on internal communication, Microsoft Viva is offering a cost-free approach to upgrading the channel mix – enabling a more fluid means of communication within the workplace.

The big question in all of this, of course, is what this means for existing Intranet-in-a-box-vendors. What will set them apart from Viva? It certainly won’t be price, but it could well be the UX.

Jonathan continues: “Our forensic investigation of reports and screenshots shows Viva to be a compelling experience layer, surfacing not just SharePoint content, but updates from Yammer and – via action cards – transactional pushes from key employee tools across the digital workplace. And at no additional cost? Viva is a compelling choice but if you don’t like the Microsoft way, Intranet-in-a-box solutions remain an option”.

We have yet to gauge the response to this announcement from our community. Until now, simplycommunicate members and readers were interested, but taking a cautious approach to what this meant for their enterprise. With around 86% of our simplycommunity members and readers already using Microsoft 365, following today’s announcement, it might just encourage a closer examination of whether Viva is in fact, the right enterprise choice.

If you are exploring Microsoft Viva as a solution for your business, it is important to note that this is not a ‘fix-all solution’. There will still be a significant need for internal communicators to define approaches to governance, content, adoption and training of the offer, whilst considering the communication challenges that come with the introduction of any new technology.