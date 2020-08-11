Microsoft Word has introduced two new features which transcribes voice to text.
Microsoft Word has added “Dictate” and “Transcribe” to their feature list and allows users to express content more efficiently. As professional communicators, could this help tranform the way we connect and generate content to our audiences?
Find out more in this 60-second tech update from simplycommunicate’s Jonathan Phillips.
THE AUTHOR
Jonathan Phillips, Head of Consulting at simplycommunicate
Jonathan is a 25-year veteran of digital and internal communications, having worked client-side at Coca-Cola European Partners (where he was Head of Digital Communications). Jonathan now leads a team of brilliant consultants at simply, helping global clients meet their employee and business needs. In addition, he is an advisor to the UK government and an experienced non-exec director.
What we’re talking about…
Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Analysis & Metrics
Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Culture & Engagement
Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Project Management
Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Diversity & Inclusion
Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Strategy & Leadership
Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Channels
Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Content
Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technology & Platforms
Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technologies of the future
What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.
Browse >>