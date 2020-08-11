UK Competitiveness is being put to the test like never before, Microsoft has published this fascinating report which explores how UK organisations can drive sustainable growth.
A new model of competitiveness devised by academics at Goldsmiths, University of London, in partnership with Microsoft has found almost half (46%) of UK firms fall into the lowest-performing category, posing a risk to UK prosperity.
As organisations continue to navigate COVID-19 and prepare for Brexit, identifying a way through will be crucial.
While the belief that the nation can survive and thrive remains high, with 71% of the UK is confident that their organisation can navigate the pandemic, determination needs to be aligned to action. This new report from Microsoft, its customers, and some of the brightest minds across UK enterprise and academia identifies a path towards growth.
Small-scale changes to existing business models now, could drive growth for UK organisations and a £48.25 billion boost to the UK economy. And this value is just a starting point. If leaders fully adopt a sustainable growth strategy, this multi-billion pound opportunity would grow considerably, bringing lasting social prosperity too.
The report Creating a Blueprint for UK Competitiveness reveals:
- A new model for competitiveness fit for the digital age
- Where this significant shot in the arm for the UK’s recovery could come from
- Steps UK organisations can take now to pursue sustainable growth
- Examples and advice from those who are successfully driving transformation, resilience and a culture of trust
In 2021, the nation’s collective competitiveness will be put to the test like never before.
But by adopting a socially progressive and digitally-enabled approach to competitiveness, organisations can unlock the full value of their economic potential.
