Rebecca Stokes, Channel Strategy Manager for internal communications at the Co-op, joined us at this year’s simplysummit to share her experience implementing Microsoft Office 365.
The Co-Op is split into a variety of areas, including grocery, retail and funeral care, ethical power, energy supply, legal services, online help, and prescription fulfilment. Rebecca oversees the channels it uses to connect with its colleagues across the business.
Exploring the role of communication and technology, Rebecca said: “If you think about technology at the expense of your people, that sense of wellbeing can be lacking. It connects the two.”
The Co-op has around 60,000 colleagues that work in grocery, local stores, warehouse, and networking infrastructure. The internal communications team is made up of 27 people, branching off into digital, campaigns, operational and analytics.
In April 2019, the journey into digital working started, as its IT teams identified that the number of files stored in Outlook were taking up too much server space, which could be resolved by introducing online Outlook.
Rebecca was responsible for the Yammer rollout along with the modern workplace adoption team and IT team. Her passion for the project shone through as she discussed creating conversation across boundaries, as she said: “I get tingles because I’m so excited!”
During her session, Rebecca shared with us:
- How she initially rolled-out Yammer to over 17,000 people
- Engaging leaders with the platform
- Her experiences of hosting YamJams to engage employees
- Her key learnings in rolling out Yammer
The results have been tangible, especially in improving the lines of communication between the commercial team and frontline store team. Frustration had built as the commercial team, who are focused on revenue, created ‘off shelf’ sites – where products are sold separately to the main aisles – that put pressure on stores to find space for new stock.
THE AUTHOR
Lisa Pantelli, head of content & community
