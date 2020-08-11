Free for Microsoft 365 subscribers, Microsoft has introduced an audio transcription feature into Word for the web. This feature is available now.

Microsoft has announced the release of Transcribe in Word for Microsoft 365 users.

In a world where many of us spend more time on calls rather than getting on with what needs to be done, the introduction of this new feature enables users to transcribe audio conversations automatically.

Transcribe for Word detects different speakers so after you finish recording, Microsoft’s AI capability will separate the speakers so users can follow the flow of the transcript easily.

Specifically designed for communicators in mind, transcripts appear alongside the word document. You can either record directly into Word, or, upload a .mp3, .wav, .m4a, or .mp4 file.

Once you have your transcription, you can then pull out quotes directly, or send over entire transcripts to colleagues or teams.

A couple of points to note. This function is currently only available to premium/ enterprise users of the software. And, it can only be accessed via Microsoft Word web. There are plans to roll out Transcribe in Word onto the desktop version but a date for this has not been announced.

We’ve been playing around with it here at simply. As Microsoft users, there’s no doubt this function will go a long way to support even more efficiencies for internal communicators. Depending on your broadband speed, it’s not the quickest of applications, but it is pretty accurate. For the time it saves in going back to listen again to conversations and transcribe them, it’s certainly worth the wait.