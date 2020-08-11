For the last 6 months, many of us have embraced working from home and are clinging on in the hope it’s here to stay. We’ve been awash with reports, research, and statements all in support of working for home. But, for Netflix employees, it’s unlikely to remain.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Reed Hastings, co-CEO of Netflix sees working from home as ‘a pure negative‘.

When the reporter asked whether he had seen any positives as a result of working from home, he said: “No. I don’t see any positives. Not being able to get together in person, particularly internationally, is a pure negative”.

It was claimed that he’d expect his 8,600 employees to return to the office “12 hours after a vaccine is approved.”

His approach and views to business and culture are by no means out of sync with the Netflix ways of working.

In his new book “No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention,” Mr. Hastings likens being employed at the streaming giant to being part of a sports team: Getting cut is disappointing but carries no shame. “Unlike many companies, we practice: Adequate performance gets a generous severance package,” reads one of Netflix’s mottos.

As the UK government ad campaigns designed to encourage workers back to the workplace come under scrutiny, does Hastings have a point?

Are we missing more than we gain by not being in the office? Here at simply, we think it’s all about balance.

What’s your business approach?