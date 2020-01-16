New guidance to prevent workplace harassment

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has issued new guidance setting out steps for preventing harassment and victimisation in the workplace.

The advice includes developing effective policies, training and knowing how to deal with complaints. This new guidance will in time become enforceable by law.

The EHRC said there was an “overwhelming” need for tougher action on harassment in the workplace.

Such harassment can include offensive, humiliating, intimidating, hostile or degrading behaviour relating to race, age, sexual orientation and gender identity, disability or religion.

“What one worker – or even a majority of workers – might see as harmless fun or ‘banter’, another may find unacceptable. A worker complaining about conduct may be considered by others to be overly sensitive or prudish,” says the report. “However, it is important to understand that conduct can amount to harassment or sexual harassment even if that is not how it was intended.”

EHRC chief executive Rebecca Hilsenrath said the guidance had updated in response to “widespread demand”.

“Policies and procedures are only fit for purpose if organisational culture means any transgression is treated seriously,” she said. “Our employees must come to work knowing they will be safe and protected from discrimination, victimisation and harassment of any kind.”

The seven-step advice from the EHRC aims to ensure employers develop effective anti-harassment policies. The watchdog wants businesses to:

Develop effective anti-harassment policy

Engage their staff

Assess and mitigate risks in the workplace

Think about reporting systems

Deliver training

Know what to do when a complaint is made

Know what to do if dealing with sexual harassment and third parties

Ms Hilsenrath said recent high-profile cases had “shone an important light on the continued harassment many women face in the workplace”, showing that much more still needs to be done to modernise working cultures.

“We know that leading businesses are trying to make a difference in this important space and we want to support you to do that,” she said

“Line managers should also be trained and feel confident in implementing the organisation’s policies and dealing with any concerns or complaints,” said the CIPD’s head of public policy Ben Willmott.

“Leaders and managers should act as role models to help make their organisations as inclusive and respectful as possible and should be quick to pick up on any inappropriate behaviour to prevent any issues from escalation,” he said.

