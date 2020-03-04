New report suggests that a lack of diversity could be due to fewer young workers

One in four (26 per cent) of Gen Z workers – those aged between 16 and 22 – now believe that their company isn’t doing enough to attract young people into the workplace; with 20 per cent saying that this lack of diversity and multi-generational experience is holding their company back.

These findings come from Advanced’s new report, The Digital Natives, which also suggests that this lack of diversity is impacting the modernisation of key processes or systems. Only 31 per cent of those surveyed as part of the study reported feeling like their company gives the younger generation a voice when it comes to technology adoption.

Commenting on the findings of the report, Gordon Wilson, CEO of Advanced, said: “It’s this enormous appetite for new technology, along with their innate digital skills, that will help propel businesses into the digital era. Generation Z is arguably the silver bullet for helping organisations successfully meet the growing pressure to be digital by default.”

The perceived benefits of using such technologies also varies. For Gen Z, the biggest benefit when adopting innovative technologies is improved profits, according to 40 per cent of respondents. Whereas for Millennials and the over-55s, increased productivity came out top, with 40 per cent and 41 per cent respectively.

“Leaders must embrace the younger generation as a priority – and that means being open to change and a different way of doing things”, Wilson added. “What’s more, they mustn’t underestimate what this new generation can achieve or pigeonhole them into uninspiring roles. Rather, they need to create roles based on their skills, knowledge and talents.”

Interestingly, 64 per cent of Gen Z workers also think a robot would be better at decision-making than their boss if it had access to the right business intelligence, a stark difference to the 39% of the over-55s.

For more on The Digital Natives Report, check out the full findings, here.