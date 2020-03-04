One in six management or senior-level roles is now worked part-time, according to new research. Timewise – the flexible working consultancy – has released its annual Power 50 list of executives who work part-time contracts, which this year estimates that there are now one million part-time employees who earn more than £40,000 (full-time equivalent salary).

Among those one million part-time employees, Timewise’s analysis of the government’s Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings also revealed that over 500,000 employees now earn more than £50,000, and 360,000 earn over £60,000.

The report also found that a fifth of those who appear in the list this year were men, double what it was at Timewise’s first Power 50 awards back in 2012.

But while the list applauds the increase in higher-earning roles that are being worked part-time, it also notes that there is still a ceiling on the availability of part-time structures in senior roles.

Commenting on the findings of this year’s list, Karen Mattison, Co-Founder of Timewise, said: “Just a few years ago, people were reluctant to admit they worked part-time for fear of being seen as less committed or ambitious. No more. With one in six manager and senior-level executives working less than five full days a week, it’s clear flexible working has hit its stride.

“But a key challenge remains when it comes to flexible hiring – which is in its infancy. It’s time to fix the jobs market for this talented pool of flex execs – something we are 100% committed to.”

As part of the Power 50 list, Timewise recognised the Cabinet as an innovator in flexible hiring for its job share matching scheme, while underwear retailer Figleaves was celebrated for its digital working model.