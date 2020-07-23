A study conducted by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) finds employees in higher paid jobs are more likely to be able to complete their work from home.
In a study conducted by the ONS during the course of 2019 found that of the 32.6 million in employment, around 1.7 million people reported working mainly from home, with around 4.0 million working from home in the week prior to being interviewed for the survey.
While detailed figures are yet to be revealed by the ONS during the Covid crisis in the UK, this report did reveal some interesting findings:
- Occupations requiring higher qualifications and experience are more likely to provide homeworking opportunities than elementary and manual occupations.
- Younger workers are the least likely to be working from home, whereas those who continue to work beyond State Pension age are increasingly likely to be working from home.
Unsurprisingly, some industrial sectors, such as transportation and storage, accommodation and food services, and wholesale, retail and repair provide relatively few opportunities for people to work from home.
Other industrial sectors, such as information and communication, professional, scientific and technical activities, financial and insurance activities, and real estate activities, provide far more homeworking opportunities.
Those in higher-paid positions such as chief executives and senior officials, who earn a median of £44.08 an hour were able to carry out work from home. In addition, the gender split showed 49% of those able to work remotely were women. 75% of men were least likely to work from home.
Data from the course of 2020 so far from the ONS however, has found that 47% of employees have in some part been working from home since the pandemic. Jobs based in London and the South East are more likely to be adaptable working from home “probably due to a higher proportion of professional occupations in the region” said ONS.
