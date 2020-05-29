Employee engagement organisations PeopleLab and Fathom XP have launched a co-designed workshop, Engagement Reset, which is designed to support organisations as they face the Covid ‘4th Wave’.

The 4th Wave refers to the anticipated engagement and well-being challenges businesses are expecting to face.

The two-hour workshop is led by Belinda Gannaway, strategy director at Fathom XP and Emma Bridger, founder of PeopleLab. It is designed for those involved in designing and delivering employee engagement within their organisations.

The workshop hosts will look into key areas such as the psychology of engagement, new approaches and creating your own engagement plan.

