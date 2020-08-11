Platinum sponsor spotlight: Firstup

simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP take place on 15 & 16 November respectively, at St Paul’s, Barbican, London. While simplySUMMIT is a regular, flagship event run by simplycommunicate, delving into the most pressing issues and trends in IC right now such as ESG, DE&I, and hybrid working, simplyEXP is a new event on the calendar, allowing a deep dive into the tech platforms that allow communication and collaboration. Both days include a raft of speakers and sessions designed to engage attendees and cover topics essential in IC right now.  

Simplycommunicate is grateful to all of the sponsors of the events of the two days. The platinum sponsor for simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP is Firstup, which offers a workforce communications platform unifying the digital experience at large enterprises around the world.  

Platinum sponsors Firstup 

There’s a chance you may not have heard of Firstup, as it was borne out of a merger between SocialChorus and Dynamic Signal earlier this year, two of the largest leaders in the digital employee experience space (DEX). From the merger, Firstup currently has just under 500 accounts, of which around half are from the Fortune 500, including Amazon, Pfizer and Boeing. From these businesses, Firstup is used by over 15 million workers in 180 countries, helping around 16,000 communicators. 

Firstup are platinum sponsors of simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP.

What does Firstup do?   

The Firstup platform delivers content to any endpoint, designed to automate campaigns to save time, integrate with systems and applications to meet employees anywhere, optimise with user-level insights to improve engagement, and orchestrate message delivery on the right channel at the right time.  

It’s designed so all of the communications channels you use can sit in one place, offering a personalised digital employee experience. It also has an orchestration engine and can gather company-wide data that gets smarter over time.  

Catching up with Nicola Alvino 

Earlier in the year, simplycommunicate spoke with Nicole Alvino, the co-founder of SocialChorus, about the merger. She believed that by merging SocialChorus and Dynamic Signal, the two businesses with the same ‘North Star’ could offer a proposition that would enable all workers to feel seamlessly connected: 

“Mergers and acquisitions were always part of our strategic plan as ways to accelerate growth. When we started talking to Dynamic Signal we thought that this makes so much sense. We might solve problems in different ways but at the end of the day our North Star is the same. We want to reach every single worker with the information that they need, whether it helps to be more productive, whether it aligns workers around corporate objectives, or whether it is to drive culture, inclusion, advocacy or well-being. As we discussed a merger, we got really excited about what we could do together.” 

Join the simply event 

Nicole will be presenting at simplyEXP, focusing on ‘The Power of Orchestration’. She will present insights from multiple Fortune 100 organisations using Firstup to deliver a multi-channel approach to employee engagement, pushing the right information, to the right people, at the right time.  

To take a look at the agenda and book your tickets for simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP, please go here.  

*cover image Nicole Alvino (left). 

