Powell Software launches virtual onboarding platform for Teams

Powell Software, a company creating digital solutions built on Microsoft 365 and tools for the Digital Workplace, has launched new Onboarding Templates for businesses and HR to create personalised and onboarding environments in minutes with Powell Intranet and Powell Teams.

With Powell’s Onboarding Templates, employers can create the following ‘personal’ spaces for new employees in three steps, enabling them to communicate in private, connect to a buddy and manager, and to access the specific documents they need to get started:

A customised intranet page with a dedicated onboarding section that includes materials such as key documents, company contact information, welcome messages, tips to get started, corporate information and training documents.

A personal Teams space that includes a 30-day plan, dedicated channels for communicating with specific managers, colleagues and access to all department-specific materials.

Mathieu Silbermann, CPO of Powell Software said: “We’re excited to launch Onboarding Templates to help HR and organisations build hybrid workplaces and add to our roster of easy-to-use templates for our customers. We look forward to continuing our mission to help connect organisations with their employees and to digitise their critical business processes by making new technologies for Microsoft accessible.”

Powell intranet is an out of the box intranet solution designed to drive communication and collaboration between coworkers while boosting Office 365 usage. Powell Teams is an add-on application that accelerates Microsoft Teams adoption with intelligent features to enrich the user experience and optimise governance.

What we think

While traditionally it is the HR team who has responsibility for new employee onboarding, we think there’s an increasing role for the internal communicator here too.

Lisa Pantelli, head of content & community at simply said: “our recent Bionic Business research found that 16% of organisations have someone in post to oversee the shift to remote/ hybrid working. What’s been interesting to see is how communicators have had to adapt to this shift – increasingly acting as the conduit between HR, IT and wider teams. This is the type of technology which can help to drive efficiencies within organisations – whilst maintaining personalised experiences which we know is so valued now.”