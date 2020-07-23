UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has announced in-person conferences and exhibitions can resume in England on October 1st 2020 and events of up to 30 people can go ahead from August 1st.

This week, UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has announced plans to begin to open up the event market again.

The proposals recommend pilot events to take place before the 31st of October, to test the waters. Johnson emphasized the decision to go through fully with the reopening of conferences and exhibitions will depend on the data and local authorities will have the authority to close events if there is deemed to be a health risk to the public.

However, hospitals that have taken up residence in exhibition centres such as the NHS Nightingale Hospital based at the ExCel in London, will remain until March 2021.

The prime minister said “I can confirm that we are providing an additional £3bn of funding to the NHS in England to get ready for winter. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also receive additional funds. This will allow the NHS to continue to use the extra hospital capacity acquired from the independent sector and also to maintain the Nightingale Hospital until the end of March.”

The Prime Minister added, “From October, we intend to bring back audiences in stadia and to allow conferences and other business events to recommence – again, these changes must be done in a Covid Secure way, subject to the successful outcome of pilots.”

It is still unclear when the pilot events will start.

On 24 June, The Government released its official guidance for conferences and meetings. Read the Meetings Industry Association’s full safety criteria here.